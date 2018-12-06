Chuck Lorre on his Golden Globe-nominated cast of 'The Kominsky Method': 'You certainly don't give a note'

Encouragement and support is not a tough thing to get used to. It’s just wonderful. They were incredibly supportive. I remember back before it all started, I called [vice president of original series for Netflix] Cindy Holland and was like, “I’d really like to direct the first episode.” And I don’t have a track record of directing single-camera comedies; I’d be a novice, and I was. And she said, “If you feel strongly about it, you should do it.” That meant a lot to me. It’s an extraordinary thing to say, it was a great leap of faith and I was really grateful.