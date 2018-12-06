'Sharp Objects' showrunner Marti Noxon talks Golden Globe nominations and potential Season 2: 'Never say never'

It was twofold: 1) I just related to Camille [main character Camille Preaker] in such a profound way. I wasn’t even sure exactly why until I examined more closely. I felt like so many women take trauma and turn it inward. And sort of the power of denial of things that have happened in our past and where we come from, can turn you into incredibly self-destructive person. Camille’s journey toward truth felt weirdly hopeful. The fact that she pursued the truth and finds it — to me was incredibly powerful. And 2), when I stepped back from the project and realized that men weren’t the agents of the story, they were side players, I was like: Oh, wow this is a TV show that potentially really deals with woman’s anger and violent impulses without having been done wrong by a dude. One of the things about feminism, aside from pushing for a seat at the table, is seeking equality in being able to be all of the parts — to be able to be pretty reprehensible. To have female characters be a variety of things and express a variety of emotions. It demanded to be made. I’m so glad we did.