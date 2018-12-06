'Sharp Objects' showrunner Marti Noxon talks Golden Globe nominations and potential Season 2: 'Never say never'

Last year at the Golden Globes, the female-led HBO limited series “Big Little Lies” made a big splash. Now, “Sharp Objects” — another female-centered mini from the network — is looking to grab that baton. The TV adaptation earned three nominations Thursday, including for limited series. Showrunner Marti Noxon discussed the show’s first major nominations and the strong reactions the series has elicited thus far.
Enjoying the day so far?
I am. It’s a rainy day in Los Angeles. And I like not not getting nominated. It was funny because I had said to myself: It doesn’t really matter in the big scheme of things. Someone will call me if there’s a reason to call me. And then my eyes snapped open at 5 a.m. on the dot. Like in a horror movie. It was crazy.
Had you ended last night watching any good TV?
I spent last night listening to a kind of cheesy audiobook. And for me, prestige television right now is holiday baking shows. Like the gingerbread bakeoff on the Food Network. I just decided I need to go by smaller frosting tips.
People had a strong reaction to “Sharp Objects.” Talk about why it resonated for you.
It was twofold: 1) I just related to Camille [main character Camille Preaker] in such a profound way. I wasn’t even sure exactly why until I examined more closely. I felt like so many women take trauma and turn it inward. And sort of the power of denial of things that have happened in our past and where we come from, can turn you into incredibly self-destructive person. Camille’s journey toward truth felt weirdly hopeful. The fact that she pursued the truth and finds it — to me was incredibly powerful. And 2), when I stepped back from the project and realized that men weren’t the agents of the story, they were side players, I was like: Oh, wow this is a TV show that potentially really deals with woman’s anger and violent impulses without having been done wrong by a dude. One of the things about feminism, aside from pushing for a seat at the table, is seeking equality in being able to be all of the parts — to be able to be pretty reprehensible. To have female characters be a variety of things and express a variety of emotions. It demanded to be made. I’m so glad we did.
Everyone wants a Season 2. What has come to your mind about what that could be?
Gillian [writer Gillian Flynn] and I of course played the game of what would that be. There’s so many strong characters on the show. I would do a whole show about Elizabeth Perkins’ character. The fact that Wind Gap is a character — it’s a town that has this feeling of dread in it, it’s retro Americana, past its expiration date. Never say never.
Have you had a chance to connect with your stars Amy Adams or Patricia Clarkson this morning?
I’ve emailed with them. I said to Amy: wow, two nominations but only one dress!
How will you celebrate the nominations?
Maybe I’ll buy those tiny frosting tips.