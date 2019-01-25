SAG Awards host Megan Mullally breaks down her wardrobe issues ahead of Sunday's show

At this point, 20 years in, I feel like we are such a well-oiled machine. I think we probably were saying that the first time around, little did we know. I think now it's even gone to the next level of knowing each other and understanding each other and knowing each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Even just in rehearsal or in a run-through, to laugh at each other’s jokes, laugh at each other’s punchlines. That's the only group of actors that I ever have worked with for that length of time and probably ever will.