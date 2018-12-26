Roseanne to speak her mind in address to Israeli parliament during January visit

"I very much look forward to my trip as a lover of Israel," Barr said via a news release on Monday. "While I intend to further my own knowledge of Jewish and Israeli history, I have important work to do as a voice against the insidious and anti-Semitic BDS movement.” (According to its website, “The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement works to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law.”)