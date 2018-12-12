SAGsPrettyWhite? Screen Actors Guild contenders fall short on diversity

A favorite at the Emmys over its two seasons, FX’s “Atlanta” was for the first time recognized by the guild Wednesday in the ensemble category after being shut out entirely in its first season. (The SAG Awards are frequently slow on the uptake when it comes to new shows not on Netflix.) However, series creator and star Donald Glover was once again left out of the lead actor in a comedy category, as was last year’s nominee Anthony Anderson of ABC’s “black-ish.”