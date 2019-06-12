Transgender YouTube star ContraPoints tries to change alt-right minds

The right is better mobilized than the left on the web. Its talking points are clearer. It’s more in sync with its audience and how to lure progressives into a maze of ideological flashpoints. The extreme right argues, “’Why does America have to be more diverse? Why isn’t anyone asking that of Europe or Japan or Africa?’” Wynn says. “A leftist will say, ‘This is a racist argument, I don’t want to hear it.’ But a regular person might see that exchange and say, ‘Hold on. Why is that racist?’ It makes the leftist person seem intolerant” to shut down that debate.