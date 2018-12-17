Weezer is a big fan of Matt Damon's 'Saturday Night Live' skit about the band

Thanks to a sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” it has become clear that the band Weezer is “ride or die” for … themselves?

During Saturday’s show, a skit about a holiday party gone wrong featured host Matt Damon getting into a spat with Leslie Jones about the legacy of the aforementioned band, despite both characters being fans.

And members of the band couldn’t be happier.

“Real Weezer fans know they haven’t had a good album since ‘Pinkerton’ in ’96,” Jones taunted Damon.

“Oh, looks like we have a purist in the house. OK, I’m gonna have some fun with this,” Damon responded.

To which Cecily Strong interjected, “What’s happening right now?”

The argument continued to escalate, with Damon declaring himself “ride or die” for the band and eagerly anticipating its forthcoming “Black Album,” and upcoming appearance on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Jones retorted that the band had two perfect albums in the “Blue Album” and “Pinkerton” and have been kinda corny since.

At one point, Damon questioned if they can at least all agree that Weezer is the best band of all time, shades of a similar question posed by Will Farrell in a – terrible, but memorable – sketch from “SNL” 20 years prior.

The scene ended with Damon getting kicked out of the dinner while singing the band’s 2005 hit “Beverly Hills,” a tune that even Jones admits to liking.

But maybe no one enjoyed the sketch as much as the band itself.

On Sunday, the band’s official Twitter account posted fan club IDs for both Damon and Jones, in addition to announcing a special “Ride or Die” T-shirt available for pre-order with the “Black Album” on its website.

And individual band members were big fans of the skit, too.

On Saturday night former bassist Matt Sharp tweeted that the sketch was “priceless.”

“Life is just beautifully ridiculous,” he added.

Drummer Patrick Wilson definitely took a side in the great Weezer debate, tweeting, “Go Matt Damon!”

And frontman Rivers Cuomo, whose state of mind was bandied about in the skit, weighed in on Sunday.

“THEY HAD A WHOLE ASS SKIT ABOUT WEEZER AND ME ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AND IM ACTUALLY CRYING AAAGGGGHHHHHHH,” Cuomo tweeted.

For Weezer fans, ride or die or otherwise, the “Black Album” is on sale March 1, 2019.

libby.hill@latimes.com

@midwestspitfire