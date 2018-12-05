From ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ to ‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ this year’s movies celebrated a spectrum of female strength

"I hope that when women see this movie, they're able to look at Marie and say to themselves, 'I can make a difference, and I don't have to be something that I'm not to do it,'" says screenwriter Arash Amel. "'I don't have to adopt a masculine cloak to get to the career and life that I want, and I don't have to compromise myself' — and I do see it as compromising — 'to achieve my goals.'"