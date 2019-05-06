Norah O’Donnell will anchor ‘CBS Evening News,’ which is moving to Washington

It’s anchors aweigh at CBS News.
The division’s president, Susan Zirinsky, announced major on-air talent changes Monday for the network’s ratings-challenged evening newscast and morning program.
As expected, Norah O’Donnell will exit her role as co-host of “CBS This Morning” to become the new anchor of “CBS Evening News,” replacing Jeff Glor. Starting this fall, the program will originate full time from Washington for the first time in its 71-year history. She will also be a contributor to “60 Minutes.”
O’Donnell’s co-host John Dickerson will also leave the morning program to become a correspondent for the newsmagazine “60 Minutes.” He will also contribute to the network’s political coverage.
Gayle King becomes the senior member of “CBS This Morning,” which will have two new co-hosts starting May 20 : CBS News veteran Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, who joined the division as a correspondent in 2016 and has never hosted a daily program.
The personnel shifts have been percolating for months since Zirinsky, a 46-year veteran of CBS News, was named president of the division in January. The shake-up will be her first major test as a decision maker.
“This is a start of a new era for CBS News,” Zirinsky said in a statement. “Our job is to reveal America to itself through original reporting, strong investigative journalism and powerful political coverage.”
Both of the network’s morning and evening programs are profitable, but they have fallen further behind in the ratings against their competition on ABC and NBC in recent years.
“CBS This Morning” had five straight years of ratings growth with Charlie Rose, King and O’Donnell as co-hosts. But viewers have been leaving since Rose was fired over sexual harassment allegations in November 2017. In recent weeks the program has trailed NBC’s “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America” by around 800,000 viewers.
The challenges for CBS come at a time when broadcast news audiences continue to erode across the board as political news junkies spend more time with cable channels. Younger viewers are increasingly turning to online sources for their news.
O’Donnell, 45, will be the sixth anchor to take over “CBS Evening News” since Dan Rather finished his 24-year run in 2005. She will also become the third solo female anchor of an evening newscast, following ABC’s Diane Sawyer and Katie Couric, who had the job at CBS from 2006 to 2011.
Glor, who took the job in December 2017, was informed Friday that he was being removed from the broadcast. He has several years remaining on his contract at the network, but his role is still to be determined.
CBS News is hoping that having a Washington-based broadcast during a hotly contested presidential election cycle will distinguish it from “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir” and “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.”
“It plays to our strengths in the news division, it plays to our commitment to hard news and it plays to Norah’s reporting strengths."“ said Christopher Isham, Washington bureau chief for CBS News.
CBS News recently rebuilt its longtime bureau on M Street in Washington with a new state-of-the-art studio that can accommodate the evening newscast.
O’Donnell also had experience as a correspondent covering the White House, Congress and the Pentagon.
The network will be looking to her to close the ratings gap between CBS and its competitors.
“CBS Evening News” has averaged 6 million viewers in the 2018-19 TV season, compared with 8.9 million for ABC and 8.4 million for NBC, according to Nielsen data.
The program suffered over the last year as Glor was not as familiar to viewers as his predecessor Scott Pelley, who had regular prime-time exposure as a correspondent on “60 Minutes.” Glor was named to the job without having been a regular substitute on the newscast, typically a way for networks to groom a successor for the anchor chair. Both Holt and Muir served as primary substitute anchors before getting their jobs.
The network — which has been distracted by the sexual harassment scandals that drove former CBS Corp. Chief Executive Leslie Moonves and former “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager out of the company — also never put any promotional muscle behind Glor’s arrival to the job.
The last time “CBS Evening News” showed any audience growth was after Pelley took over the program from Couric in 2011. He was ousted from the chair after a dispute with Zirinsky’s predecessor David Rhodes but remains with “60 Minutes.”
A major obstacle for “CBS Evening News” has been the weak ratings performance of its owned TV stations. The audience lead-ins from local news programs to “CBS Evening News” run well behind ABC and NBC in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Detroit.
While the evening news is still a flagship broadcast for network news operations, morning shows are the largest revenue and profit drivers. It’s the reason Zirinsky has locked down King to a new deal. King is said to have at least doubled her $5-million salary. ABC News and CNN expressed interest in her services, which helped drive up her price.
Even as “CBS This Morning” ratings have declined, King has emerged as a visible star for the network, thanks in part to recent high-profile interviews with embattled R&B star R. Kelly and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Her ebullient personality and willingness to offer her opinion on virtually any topic have generated attention beyond the morning program.
King, 64, will be paired with two male co-hosts, a departure from the formula for morning programs, for which women make up more than half of the audience.
Mason, 62 has been a versatile utility player at the network, which he joined in 1986. He filled in for Rose when he had heart surgery in early 2017 and was interim anchor of “CBS Evening News” after Pelley left the job in the spring of that year.
Mason has been co-host of the Saturday edition of “CBS This Morning” and a longtime regular contributor of culture stories for “CBS This Morning.” He has also served as a correspondent covering foreign affairs and business.
Dokoupil, 38, joined CBS News as a correspondent in 2016. Executives have been impressed with his work on “CBS Sunday Morning.” He had been a writer at NBC News. He is married to NBC News political correspondent Katy Tur.