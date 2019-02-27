Warner Bros.’ Kevin Tsujihara talks AT&T, self-driving Batman cars and the DC universe

Clearly we want the theatrical experience to continue and to maintain that incredible social experience. Our balanced, diverse state allows us to do things that get into the zeitgeist like “Crazy Rich Asians” that’s very difficult to do on a streaming service. We want to maintain that, but we also want it to evolve. If consumers want to be able to experience it in the home sooner, then they should have that option as well. That’s where we’d like to see the movie business go.