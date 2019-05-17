Live Nation buys owner of Echoplex and the Regent in a wave of acquisitions

Live Nation and its arch rival AEG dominate the concert promotion business. AEG, an affiliate of the Anschutz Corp. that owns the Staples Center and L.A. Live, lists more than 150 event venues in the world, including stadiums and theaters that it owns, manages, consults or is affiliated with. In 2018, Live Nation said it owns, operates, leases or has exclusive booking rights or equity in 237 venues globally.