How comedy impressario Brian Volk-Weiss navigates the nexus of big-money stand-up, streaming and #MeToo

“It was so vivid, it’s like it happened a week ago,” he says. “Jeff Ross went up [on stage]. I had never seen anything like it. It was 1999. He wrote a poem about not being able to find his keys. Harland Williams also went up that night, and I’ve never seen him do this joke since, but he said, ‘Do you know that the pumpkin is the only organism with triangle eyes.’ I was hooked. It was brilliant.”