Liam Neeson’s blurred the line this week between real life and vigilante movies

“It’s about the man that stands up and decides enough is enough. Gary Cooper. John Wayne. Jimmy Stewart,” the 6-foot-4-inch Neeson, who still does his own fight scenes, told The Times last year. “God, I would have loved to have been back in those days. . .I like the idea of playing an everyman. You see these anonymous men coming into the city, getting on with their jobs and their work. It’s nice to enter that kind of world, being sort of Mr. Average. He’s got a mortgage and a wife and a kid about to go to college. We’re always worried about where the money’s going to come from.”