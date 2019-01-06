The week ahead in SoCal movie events and revivals, Jan. 6-13: ‘Pine Flat,’ ‘Barry Lyndon’ and more

LACMA Tuesday Matinees Elvis Presley plays a singing ex-con who gets a shot at stardom in the 1957 vehicle “Jailhouse Rock.” Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. www.lacma.org.
Barry Lyndon Ryan O’Neal stars as the titular 18th-century Irish rogue and social climber in director Stanley Kubrick’s visually ravishing 1975 film version of Thackeray’s 19th-century novel. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com.
Pine Flat The Broad Museum presents an off-site screening of Sharon Lockhart’s 16mm film from 2005, inspired by the L.A.-based artist’s portraits of children in a rural California town. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sat., 3 p.m. $12. www.redcat.org.
Lesbian Love in Shorts A selection of lesbian-themed short films from the 2018 festival circuit. Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Sat., 7 p.m. $30, $50. www.lalgbtcenter.org.
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis plays an inventor who makes a huge mistake in director Joe Johnston’s family-friendly 1989 comedy. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Next Sun., 11 a.m. Free. www.cinema.ucla.edu.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival Two-hour showcase features short films about nature; presented by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $10, $15. www.pvplc.org.