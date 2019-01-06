L.A. movie openings, Jan. 11: ‘A Dog’s Way Home,’ ‘Rust Creek’ and more

Jan. 11
Against the Clock
A former CIA operative investigates after her husband, a CIA recruit, is injured. With Dianna Agron, Andy Garcia, Justin Bartha, James Frain. Written and directed by and co-starring Mark Polish. NR.
Alone in the Dead of Night
A tormented art student faces horrors while at home in her apartment. With Katie O’Hagan. Written by Matty Castano, Kristine Castano. Directed by Matty Castano. (1:35) NR.
Anthem of a Teenage Prophet
A teen isolates himself are foretelling his best friend’s death. With Cameron Monaghan, Peyton List, Grayson Gabriel, Juliette Lewis. Written by Joshua Close, Andy Matic, Elisha Matic; based on a novel by Joanne Proulx. Directed by Robin Hays. (1:25) NR.
Ashes in the Snow
When her family is deported to Siberia by Stalin during WWII, a teenager is sustained by her passion for art. With Bel Powley, Martin Wallstrom. Written by Ben York Jones; based on a novel by Ruta Sepetys. Directed by Marius Markevicius. (1:38) NR.
The Aspern Papers
An editor travels to 19th-century Italy seeking love letters written by a famous poet in this adaptation of Henry James’ novella. With Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Joely Richardson, Vanessa Redgrave. Written by Julien Landais, Jean Pavans, Hannah Bhuiya. Directed by Landais. (1:30) R.
Buffalo Boys
Two Javanese brothers forced to flee to the American West as children return home to avenge the murder of their father, the sultan. With Yoshi Sudarso, Ario Bayu. Written by Mike Wiluan, Raymond Lee, Rayya Makarim. Directed by Wiluan. In Indonesian and English with English subtitles. (1:42) NR.
A Dog’s Way Home
A canine travels 400 miles to reunite with her human. With Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King, Alexandra Shipp, Wes Studi, Edward James Olmos and the voice of Bryce Dallas Howard. Written by W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon; based on the book by Cameron. Directed by Charles Martin Smith. (1:36) PG.
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom The king of the polar bears takes on an evil bottled-water company in this animated tale. With the voices of Andy Toth, Maya Kay. Written by Derek Chan. Directed by Tim Maltby, Richard Finn. (1:31) NR.
Perfect Strangers
Secrets spill when seven friends play a game at a dinner party in this comedy. With Belén Rueda, Eduard Fernández. Written by Jorge Guerricaechevarría, Álex de la Iglesia. Directed by de la Iglesia. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:37) NR.
Replicas
A scientist resorts to extreme measures after losing his family in a car crash. With Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, Emily Alyn Lind. Written by Chad St. John; story by Stephen Hamel. Directed Jeffrey Nachmanoff. (1:47) PG-13.
Rust Creek
A young woman faces a terrifying ordeal in the backwoods of Kentucky. With Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. Written by Julie Lipson; story by Stu Pollard. Directed by Jen McGowan. (1:48) R.
Sgt. Will Gardner
Max Martini wrote, directed and stars in this drama about a troubled Iraq War veteran who undertakes a cross-country journey. With Dermot Mulroney, Elisabeth Röhm, Robert Patrick, Lily Rabe, Gary Sinise. (2:05) NR.
Tall Tales
A traveling cricket finds adventure in this animated tale. With the voices of Kate Mara, Justin Long. Written by Antoon Krings, Arnaud Delelande, Christel Gonnard; based on a book by Krings. Directed by Krings, Delelande. (1:28) PG.
The Upside
A paralyzed billionaire hires an ex-con to be his caretaker. With Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman. Written by Jon Hartmere; based on the 2011 French film “The Intouchables” by Éric Toldedano and Olivier Nakache. Directed by Neil Burger. (2:05) PG-13.