SoCal movie events & revivals, Jan. 13-20: ‘They Live,’ ‘Donnie Darko’ and more

They Live It’s pro wrestling’s “Rowdy” Roddy Piper versus avaricious aliens in disguise in John Carpenter’s satirical 1988 sci-fi thriller; Meg Foster and Keith David also star. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $15. www.americancinematheque.com.
Wonders of the Sea 3D Oceanographer Jean Michel Cousteau and his children survey undersea life while calling attention to climate change in this new documentary narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Various theaters. Thu., 7 p.m. $10, $15. www.FathomEvents.com
A Night of French Short Films A selection of recent French-language shorts, presented with English subtitles; not recommended for children under 16. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $12, $16. www.trk.us.com
Donnie Darko Jake Gyllenhaal plays a troubled teen haunted by apocalyptic visions in Richard Kelly’s 2001 cult classic; with Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, Mary McDonnell, Katharine Ross, Patrick Swayze, Noah Wyle and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 1i272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. www.landmarktheatres.com.
Liza Minnelli Double Feature The Oscar-winning singer-actress stars opposite Michael York and Joel Grey in director Bob Fosse’s 1972 adaptation of the Kander & Ebb musical “Cabaret,” set in pre-WWII Berlin; followed by Minnelli with Gene Hackman and Burt Reynolds in Stanley Donen’s 1975 Prohibition-era caper “Lucky Lady.” New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 6:30 p.m. $10. www.thenewbev.com.