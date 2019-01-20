SoCal movie events and revivals, Jan. 20-27: ‘Wings of Desire’ at the Aero, ‘Rashomon’ at the Vista and more

LACMA Tuesday Matinees A Harold Lloyd double feature showcases the bespectacled silent-era comic in the 1922 romp “Grandma’s Boy” and the stunt-filled 1923 comedy “Safety Last!” Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. www.lacma.org.
The Thing A research team in Antarctica is menaced by a shape-shifting alien in director John Carpenter’s effects-laded 1982 si-fi/horror thriller. With Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, Keith David, Richard Dysart, Richard Masur and Donald Moffat. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9. $12. www.laemmle.com.
Shock Treatment Brad and Janet are happily married and living in the suburbs in this 1981 sort-of sequel to the 1975 cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” With Jessica Harper, Cliff De Young and Richard O’Brien. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. www.landmarktheatres.com.
Wings of Desire An angel becomes enamored with a trapeze artist in Berlin in Wim Wender’s black-and-white 1987 fantasy fable. With Bruno Ganz, Solveig Dommartin and Peter Falk. In German with English subtitles. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $8, $12. www.americancinematheque.com.
Secret Movie Club A bandit, a samurai’s wife and others give conflicting accounts of a fateful encounter in the woods in “Rashomon,” filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s classic 1950 thriller set in medieval Japan. With Toshiro Mifune and Machiko Kyō. In Japanese with English subtitles. Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $11-$36.75. www.eventbrite.com.