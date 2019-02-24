SoCal movie events & revivals, Feb. 24-March 3: ‘Gone With the Wind’ anniversary screenings and more

Vanishing Point A Vietnam veteran (Barry Newman) with a need for speed and a souped-up ride leads police on a wild chase from Colorado to California in director Richard C. Sarafian’s 1971 thriller; with Cleavon Little and Dean Jagger. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. www.lacma.org.
The Wild Bunch William Holden, Robert Ryan, Ernest Borgnine, Warren Oates and Ben Johnson star in Sam Peckinpah’s violent 1969 western. Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Tue., 7 p.m. $15. www.laemmle.com.
Cinderella Disney’s animated 1950 musical based on the classic fairytale. The El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu.-Fri., 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. $10. www.elcapitantickets.com.
Dreamgirls Beyoncé Knowles, Anika Noni Rose and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson star in director Bill Condon’s 2006 adaptation of the hit Broadway musical about a Supremes-like vocal group; with Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd.North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9-$12. www.laemmle.com
The French Connection The Alex Film Society presents William Friedkin’s New York-set 1971 cop drama starring Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $8.50-$12.50. www.alexfilmsociety.org.
Gone With the Wind 80th-anniversary screenings of director Victor Fleming’s Oscar-winning 1939 epic based on author Margaret Mitchell’s tale of romance, ruin and rebirth in the South before, during and after the Civil War; with Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland and Hattie McDaniel. Various theaters. Thu., next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. $12.50. www.fathomevents.com