L.A. movie openings, March 6-8: ‘Captain Marvel’ with Brie Larson and more

March 6
Triple Frontier
Former special forces operatives plan a heist in a remote border region in South America. With Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal. Written by J.C. Chandor, Mark Boal. Directed by Chandor. (2:05) R.
March 8
And Then There Was Eve
A grieving widow learns to love again. With Tania Nolan, Rachel Crow. Written by Colette Freedman, Savannah Bloch. Directed by Bloch. (1:36) NR.
Captain Marvel
A female superhero leaps into action when Earth faces an intergalactic threat in this Marvel movie set in the 1990s. With Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou. Written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck; story by Nicole Perlman, Meg LeFauve, Robertson-Dworet, Boden, Fleck. Directed by Boden, Ryan Fleck. (2:04) PG-13.
Giant Little Ones
The lives of two popular teenage boys take a surprising turn on one’s 17th birthday. With Taylor Hickson, Josh Wiggins, Maria Bello, Kyle MacLachlan. Written and directed by Keith Behrman. (1:33) R.
Gloria Bell
Julianne Moore plays a divorcée who finds romance on the L.A. dance-club scene. With John Turturro, Michael Cera, Brad Garrett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Rita Wilson, Sean Astin, Holland Taylor. Written and directed by Sebastián Lelio. (1:42) R.
Gospel of Eureka
Documentary about a small Arkansas town where drag queens and evangelical Christians peacefully coexist. Directed by Donal Mosher, Michael Palmieri. (1:15) NR.
The Heiresses
Two woman from wealthy Paraguayan families face financial difficulties. With Ana Brun, Margarita Irún, Ana Ivanova. Written and directed by Marcelo Martinessi. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:38) NR.
Hotel by the River
An aging poet seeking to reconnect with his estranged sons meets two young women while staying at a hotel in wintertime. With Ki Joobong. Written and directed by Hong Sangsoo. In Korean with English subtitles. (1:36) NR.
I’m Not Here
A sad, lonely man looks back on the turning points in his life. With J.K. Simmons, Sebastian Stan, Mandy Moore, Max Greenfield, Iain Armitage, Harold Perrineau. Written by Tony Cummings, Michelle Schumacher. Directed by Schumacher. (1:21) NR.
Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People
Documentary about the crusading 20th century newspaper publisher. Directed by Oren Rudavsky. (1:24) NR.
The Kid
A young boy encounters the famous lawman Pat Garrett and the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid. With Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan, Leila George, Adam Baldwin, Chris Pratt, Jake Schur. Written by Andrew Lanham; story by Lanham, Vincent D’Onofrio. Directed by D’Onofrio. (1:39) R.
Police Story
Re-release of Jackie Chan’s stunt-filled 1985 action comedy. With Maggie Cheung, Brigitte Lin. Written by Chan, Edward Tang. Directed by Chan, Chi-Hwa Chen. In Cantonese with English subtitles. (1:41) PG-13.
Police Story 2
Re-release of the 1988 sequel to Jackie Chan’s 1985 action comedy. With Maggie Cheung. Written by Chan, Paul B. Clay, Edward Tang. Directed by Chan. In Cantonese with English subtitles. (1:41) PG-13.
Transit
Complications arise when a man assumes another’s identity while fleeing the Nazis. With Franz Rogowski, Paula Beer. Written by Christian Petzold; based on a novel by Anna Seghers. Directed by Petzold. In French, German and French Sign Language with English subtitles. (1:41) NR.
We Are Boats
A woman touches the lives of others while searching for a long-lost love in this fantasy tale. With Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, Gaia Weiss, Amanda Plummer, Graham Greene, Uzo Aduba. Written and directed by James Bird. (1:48) NR.