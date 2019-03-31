SoCal movie events & revivals, March 31-April 7: ‘Touch of Evil,’ ‘Seven Samurai’ and more

Touch of Evil/Elevator to the Gallows Orson Welles’ twisted 1958 thriller starring Welles, Charlton Heston and Janet Leigh is paired with Louis Malle’s 1958 French New Wave classic starring Jeanne Moreau (in French and German with English subtitles); part of “Noir City: Hollywood: The 21st Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film Noir.” American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com