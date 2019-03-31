L.A. movie openings, April 5: ‘The Best of Enemies,’ ‘Shazam!’ and more

April 5
Amazing Grace
Long-lost concert documentary, with footage shot by Sydney Pollack, captures Aretha Franklin’s performance with a gospel choir at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts in January 1972. (2:00) NR.
Back Fork
A tragic loss drives a family man in Appalachia to abuse prescription drugs. With Josh Stewart, A.J. Cook, Agnes Bruckner. Written and directed by Stewart. (1:38) NR.
Berserk
Two Hollywood types deal with the deadly consequences of a prank gone wrong. With Nick Cannon, Rhys Wakefield, James Roday. Written by Rhys Wakefield, William Day Frank. Directed by Wakefield. (1:25) NR.
The Best of Enemies
Fact-based drama about a black civil-rights activist and a local Ku Klux Klan leader who find common cause in 1970s North Carolina. With Sam Rockwell, Taraji P. Henson, Wes Bentley, Anne Heche. Written by Robin Bissell; based on a book by Osha Gray Davidson. Directed by Bissell. (2:12) PG-13.
The Chaperone
A society matron in 1920s Kansas undertakes a voyage of self-discovery when she accompanies a pre-fame Louise Brooks to New York City. With Elizabeth McGovern, Haley Lu Richardson, Blythe Danner, Campbell Scott. Written by Julian Fellowes. Directed by Michael Engler. (1:43) NR.
Division 19
Prisoners in a dystopian near-future serve as entertainment for online viewers. With Alison Doody, Linus Roache. Written and directed by S.A. Halewood. (1:33) NR.
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
The ill-fated actress and pregnant wife of filmmaker Roman Polanski is plagued by dark premonitions. With Hilary Duff, Jonathan Bennett. Written and directed by Daniel Farrands. (1:34) R.
The Head Hunter
A medieval warrior hunts the creature that killed his young daughter. With Christopher Rygh, Cora Kaufman. Written by Kevin Stewart, Jordan Downey. Directed by Downey. (1:12) NR.
High Life
A man and his young daughter must fight to survive on a doomed mission to the farthest reaches of space. With Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth. Written by Claire Denis, Jean-Pol Fargeau, Geoff Cox. Directed by Denis. (1:50) NR.
The Holy Fail
Friends in Ireland undertake a criminal caper to save a marriage. With Owen Dara, Jessica Lancaster. Written and directed by Dara. (1:25) NR.
Made Me Do It
A college coed and others are stalked by a deranged masked killer. With Anna B. Shaffer, Kyle Van Vonderen, Cortney Palm. Written by Benjamin Ironside Koppin, Matthew John Koppin. Directed by Benjamin Ironside Koppin. (1:30) NR.
Pet Sematary
A secret burial ground in the Maine woods brings untold horror to a recently arrived family. With Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow. Written by Jeff Buhler; story by Matt Greenberg; based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed by Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer. (1:41) R.
Peterloo
Historical drama about protesters demanding democratic reform who were massacred by government-backed forces in 1819 Manchester, England. With Rory Kinnear, Maxine Peake, Neil Bell. Written and directed by Mike Leigh. (2:34) PG-13.
The Public
A severe cold snap drives homeless patrons to occupy a public library in downtown Cincinnati. With Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin, Taylor Schilling, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union, Michael Kenneth Williams. Written and directed by Estevez. (2:02) PG-13.
Ramen Shop
A young chef from Japan unlocks family secrets while on a trip to Singapore. With Takumi Saitoh, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Seiko Matsuda. Directed by Eric Khoo. In Japanese, English and Mandarin with English subtitles. (1:29) NR.
Roll Red Roll
Documentary about the 2012 Steubenville High School rape case and how it played out on social media. Directed by Nancy Schwartzman. (1:20) NR.
Shazam!
A teen in foster care gains the ability to transform himself into a full-grown superhero. With Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Borth, Meagan Good. Directed by David F. Sandberg. Written by Henry Gayden; story by Gayden, Darren Lemke; based on the character created by Bill Parker, C.C. Beck. (2:12) PG-13.
Storm Boy
A retired Australian businessman recalls an episode from his childhood when he rescued an orphaned pelican. With Geoffrey Rush, Jai Courtney, David Gulpilil, Finn Little. Written by Justin Monjo; based on a novel by Colin Thiele. Directed by Shawn Seet. (1:39) PG.
The Wind
Isolation, harsh conditions and suspicious new neighbors drive a frontier woman to the edge of madness. With Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. Written by Teresa Sutherland. Directed by Emma Tammi. (1:26) R.