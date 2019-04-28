SoCal movie events & revivals, April 28-May 5: ‘Pink Flamingos’ and more

Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-Long Audience members are encouraged to sing along to the music of Queen in rooftop screenings of the 2018 bio-pic about the British rock band. NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 8 p.m. Also at Level, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 8:30 p.m. $17-$24; for ages 18 and up. www.rooftopcinemaclub.com
The Valley of Gwangi A cowboy tries to wrangle a prehistoric dinosaur to exhibit in a Wild West show in this 1969 adventure featuring stop-motion animation by Ray Harryhausen. With James Franciscus. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$14). www.theautry.org
James Benning: Two Films The avant garde filmmaker presents a pair of his slow-cinema works including the world premiere of “two moons.” REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. www.redcat.org
35th Annual Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival Features, shorts, etc., by and about Asians and Pacific Islanders. Aratani Theatre, Downtown Independent, Regal L.A. Live and other area venues, downtown L.A. Starts Thu.; ends May 10. $13-$60; packages and passes available. www.vcmedia.org
Pink Flamingos Drag icon Divine stars in director John Waters’ still-shocking 1972 cult comedy. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. www.lacma.org
The Grim Game Legendary magician Harry Houdini stars as an unjustly imprisoned man who plots his escape in this long-lost silent-era thriller. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. www.sierramadreplayhouse.org
Lone Star Chris Cooper, Elizabeth Peña and Matthew McConaughey star in John Sayles’ Texas-set 1996 mystery drama; with Frances McDormand and Kris Kristofferson. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$14). www.theautry.org