SoCal movie events & revivals, May 5-12: ‘Planet of the Apes’ and more

Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-Long Audience members are encouraged to sing along to the music of Queen in a rooftop screening of the 2018 bio-pic about the British rock band. Level, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. Sun., 8:30 p.m. $17-$24; for ages 18 and up. www.rooftopcinemaclub.com
True Grit Oscar winner John Wayne, Kim Darby and Glen Campbell star in this 1969 western about a young girl seeking justice for the murder of her father; with Dennis Hopper, Robert Duvall. Various theaters. Sun., 1 and 4 p.m.; Thu., noon and 7 p.m. $12.50. www.fathomevents.com. Also at LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. www.lacma.org
Voices of Hope: Student Film Showcase Works by middle and high-school age filmmakers examine social justice, genocide, memory and oral history. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Dr., L.A. Sun., 11 a.m. $5, $8. www.lamoth.org
Between Three Worlds: Films by Akosua Adoma Owusu The Ghanaian-American filmmaker presents a selection of her works. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. www.redcat.org
Friday’s Child A young boy faces challenges after he ages out of the foster-care system in this 2018 drama screening as part of National Foster Care Month. With Tye Sheridan, Imogen Poots, Caleb Landry Jones, Jeffrey Wright. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.fridayschildfilm.com
Planet of the Apes Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowall star in the classic 1968 sci-fi fable about an astronaut who crash-lands on a strange world where apes rule and humans are hunted. Various theaters. Tue., 7 p.m. $10. www.cinepolisusa.com
Annie Hall Woody Allen and Diane Keaton star in writer-director Allen’s Oscar-winning 1977 romantic comedy. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9-$12. www.laemmle.com
The Terminator 35th-anniversary screening of James Cameron’s 1984 sci-fi thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton; with costar Michael Biehn in person. Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15. www.laemmle.com
The Trip This 2010 comedy starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon kicks off a series that pairs food-themed movies with specially curated menus. Arena Cinelounge, lobby level, 6464 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7 p.m. $75. www.arenascreen.com