SoCal movie events & revivals, May 5-12: ‘Planet of the Apes’ and more

Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-Long Audience members are encouraged to sing along to the music of Queen in a rooftop screening of the 2018 bio-pic about the British rock band. Level, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. Sun., 8:30 p.m. $17-$24; for ages 18 and up. www.rooftopcinemaclub.com