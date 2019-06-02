L.A. movie openings, June 7: ‘Dark Phoenix,’ ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ and more

A sequel to the computer-animated comedy reveals more of the antics our animal companions get up to when we’re not around. With the voices of Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Dana Carvey, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Pete Holmes, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Bobby Moynihan, Patton Oswalt, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet. Written by Brian Lynch. Directed by Chris Renaud, Jonathan Del Val. (1:26) NR.