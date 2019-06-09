SoCal movie events & revivals, June 9-16: The Locarno Festival in Los Angeles and more

REDCAT International Children’s Film Festival 2019 This all-ages showcase featuring short films from around the world continues. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sun., Sat., next Sun., noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m.; ends June 23. $5. redcat.org
Locarno Festival in Los Angeles Acropolis Cinema and Switzerland’s Locarno Festival co-present this four-day showcase of new and classics films that includes the classic 1937 screwball comedy “The Awful Truth” starring Cary Grant and Irene Dunne at LACMA as well as the three-part, six-episode Argentine epic “La Flor.” Los Angeles County Museum, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A.; and Laemmle Music Hall Theater, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Starts Thu.; ends June 16. $5 and up; packages and passes available. locarnofestivalinlosangeles.com
Au Revoir Les Enfants Louis Malle’s autobiographical 1987 drama set in a French boarding school during WWII screens as part of the series “The Holocaust and France.” Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org
Crazy Rich Asians The Grove’s “Street Style Cinema” series continues and includes an outdoor screening of this hit 2018 romantic fable starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding and directed by Jon M. Chu. The Park @ The Grove LA, The Grove Drive, L.A. Thu., 6:30 p.m. Free; reservations recommended. eventbrite.com
Dances With Films Annual showcase for indie films includes more than 200 features, documentaries, shorts, etc. TCL Chinese Theatres + IMAX, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Thu.; ends June 23. Various showtimes. $16, $20; passes, $375. danceswithfilms.com
Last Whispers — Oratorio for Vanishing Voices, Collapsing Universes and a Falling Tree This immersive film and sound composition conceived and directed by Lena Herzog laments extinct and endangered languages. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. FordTheatres.org
Thelma and Louise Outdoor screening of director Ridley Scott’s feminist-themed 1991 road-trip comedy-drama starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. Autry Museum of the American West, Autry Lawn, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 5:30 p.m. $8-$21; reservations recommended. theautry.org
Spartacus The Los Angeles Conservancy’s “Last Remaining Seats” series presents Stanley Kubrick’s 1960 historical epic starring Kirk Douglas as the titular slave turned gladiator turned rebel leader; with Laurence Olivier, Peter Ustinov, Jean Simmons, Tony Curtis. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $16-$22. laconservancy.org