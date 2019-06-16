SoCal movie events & revivals, June 16-23: ‘The Godfather, ‘Rebecca,’ Rom-Com Fest and more

REDCAT International Children’s Film Festival 2019 This all-ages showcase featuring short films from around the world continues. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sun., Sat., next Sun., noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m.; ends June 23. $5. redcat.org
Spartacus The Los Angeles Conservancy’s “Last Remaining Seats” series presents Stanley Kubrick’s 1960 historical epic starring Kirk Douglas as the titular slave turned gladiator turned rebel leader; with Laurence Olivier, Peter Ustinov, Jean Simmons, Tony Curtis. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $16-$22. laconservancy.org
The Godfather Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning 1972 drama based on the Mario Puzo novel about an Italian American crime family; with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. lacma.org
ShortFest The Palm Springs International Short Film Festival & Film Market showcases short films from around the world. Camelot Theatre, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs. Starts Tue.; ends June 24. $13 and up; passes and packages available. (760) 778-8979. psfilmfest.org
42nd Street The new “Off the Screen @ SMP” series saluting classic movie musicals gets underway with this tune-filled 1933 fable starring Ruby Keeler as a Broadway chorus girl who gets her shot at the big time. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Wed., 8 p.m. $10; packages available. sierramadreplayhouse.org
Crossroads A series of three rooftop screenings kicks off with this 2002 vehicle starring pop music’s Britney Spears. Madame Tussauds Hollywood, 6933 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 6 p.m. $25-$35. madametussauds.com
Rom-Com Fest Classic romantic comedies ranging from 1940’s “His Girl Friday” with Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell to 1999’s “10 Things I Hate About You” starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, plus new indie features and short films. Downtown Independent, 251 S Main St., L.A. Starts Fri.; ends June 23. Various times. $12 and up; passes and packages available. romcomfest.com
Rebecca The Los Angeles Conservancy’s “Last Remaining Seats” series presents Alfred Hitchcock’s Oscar-winning 1940 psychological thriller based on the Daphne du Maurier novel about the new bride of an aristocratic widower; with Joan Fontaine, Laurence Olivier, Judith Anderson. Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $16-$22. laconservancy.org
Jaws Outdoor screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 summer blockbuster about three men in pursuit of a great white shark; with Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $18. cinespia.org