SoCal movie events & revivals, June 23-30: ‘Fargo,’ ‘A Serious Man,’ ‘Forrest Gump’ and more

Last Remaining Seats The Los Angeles Conservancy wraps its annual summer series with the 1969 western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” featuring Robert Redford and Paul Newman (Sat., 2 p.m.) and Sidney Lumet’s 1976 drama “Network” written by Paddy Chayefsky and starring William Holden, Faye Dunaway and Peter Finch (Sat., 8 p.m.). The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. $16-$22. laconservancy.org