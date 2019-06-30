Advertisement

SoCal movie events & revivals, June 30-July 7: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and more

By
Jun 30, 2019 | 6:00 AM
SoCal movie events & revivals, June 30-July 7: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and more
Freddie Prinze Jr., left, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe costar in 1997’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” (James Bridges / Mandalay Entertainment)

Gaytino! Made in America Writer-performer Dan Guerrero’s new film based on his autobiographical solo show about growing up gay and Chicano. West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. weho.org

Advertisement

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 Oscar-winning short documentary about artist Mindy Alper and her struggles with depression and anxiety. Laemmle Royal Theater, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 10:30 a.m. $55-$100. eventbrite.com

The Iron Giant Cinépolis Summer Kids Series presents Brad Bird’s animated 1999 sci-fi fable, based on the Ted Hughes novel, about a young boy in the 1950s who befriends a gigantic robot from another world. Various theaters. Tue., Thu., 10 a.m. $6. cinepolisusa.com

Jaws Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster about three men in a boat in pursuit of a great white shark; with Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Mad Max: Fury Road Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron and Nicholas Hoult star in filmmaker George Miller’s slam-bang 2015 reboot of his post-apocalyptic action franchise; with fireworks. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Wed., 9 p.m. $38. cinespia.org

Yankee Doodle Dandy Oscar winner James Cagney portrays legendary Broadway song-and-dance man and composer George M. Cohan in this musical 1942 bio-drama directed by Michael Curtiz. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Wed., 8 p.m. $10; packages available. sierramadreplayhouse.org

I Know What You Did Last Summer Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. star in this 1997 slasher flick about four teens being stalked by a vengeful killer with a hook for a hand. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9, $12. laemmle.com

Jurassic Park The OC Parks Sunset Cinema outdoor-screening series gets underway with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dino-thriller; with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Samuel L. Jackson, Wayne Knight. Craig Regional Park, 3300 State College Blvd., Fullerton. Fri., 6 p.m. Free. ocparks.com

Lawrence of Arabia Peter O’Toole portrays the titular WWI-era British officer in director David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1962 historical epic; with Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Claude Rains, Alec Guinness. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

Advertisement
Advertisement