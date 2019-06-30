SoCal movie events & revivals, June 30-July 7: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and more

I Know What You Did Last Summer Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. star in this 1997 slasher flick about four teens being stalked by a vengeful killer with a hook for a hand. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9, $12. laemmle.com