SoCal movie events & revivals, July 7-14: ‘Double Indemnity,’ ‘Star Wars’ and more

Star Wars / The Empire Strikes Back Cinespia presents outdoor screenings of George Lucas’ blockbuster 1977 space opera and its 1980 sequel; with Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness, James Earl Jones. John Anson Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. “Star Wars,” Sun., 8:30 p.m.; “Empire,” next Sun., 8:30 p.m. $20-$40. cinespia.org
Goldfinger Sean Connery is Bond, James Bond in this 1964 entry in the spy franchise; with Gert Frobe, Honor Blackman. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Wed., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com
The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland stars in this 1939 fantasy musical based on the writings of L. Frank Baum; presented by Cinépolis Summer Kids Series. Various theaters. Tue., Thu., 10 a.m. $6. Cinepolisusa.com
Double Indemnity / Ball of Fire Double feature pairs Billy Wilder’s 1944 film noir classic starring Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray and Edward G. Robinson with Howard Hawks’ 1941 screwball comedy starring Stanwyck opposite Gary Cooper. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Arnold Schwarzenegger came back as the good guy in James Cameron’s 1991 sci-fi sequel; with Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick, Joe Morton, Edward Furlong. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com
Casablanca Outdoor screening of the classic 1942 tale of WWII-era romance and intrigue starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Autry Museum of the American West, Autry Lawn, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 5:30 p.m. $8-$21; reservations recommended. theautry.org
Thanks for the Memories! The Alex Film Society and the Glendale Historical Society celebrate Glendale’s place in movie history with an evening of vintage film clips, newsreels, silents, comedy shorts and cartoons; hosted by Adam Felber of NPR’s “Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!” Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $30. alextheatre.org
Miracle Mile Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham meet cute just in time to try to outrun a nuclear missile strike rumored to be headed for L.A. in Steve De Jarnatt’s atmospheric 1989 thriller. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu