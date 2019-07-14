SoCal movie events & revivals, July 14-21: Outfest, ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Apollo 11’ and more

Apollo 11: First Steps Edition Abridged IMAX version of the 2019 documentary that uses rare archival film and audio recordings to re-create NASA’s 1969 moon landing. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Mon.-Fri., 1 and 3 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 5 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 3 p.m.; through Oct. 3. $6.95-$8.95. (323) 724-3623. www.californiasciencecenter.org