L.A. movie openings, July 14-21: A CGI remake of ‘The Lion King,’ an ‘Iron Sky’ sequel and more

The young Simba has a series of adventures on the way to claiming his birthright in this computer-animated remake of the 1994 animated Disney musical. With the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones. Written by Jeff Nathanson. Directed by Jon Favreau. (1:58) PG.