The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Dec. 2-9: 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' and more

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Long closed for renovations, the New Beverly is now back in business with George Roy Hill’s 1969 western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford; on a double bill with Richard Lester’s 1979 prequel “Butch and Sundance: The Early Days” starring Tom Berenger and William Katt. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6:30 p.m.; Mon., 7:30 p.m. $10. thenewbev.com