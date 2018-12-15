The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Dec. 16-23: 'The Lion in Winter' and more

Holidays in the Movies A young boy (Peter Billingsley) has a big ask for Santa in the nostalgic 1983 holiday comedy “A Christmas Story,” based on the writings of humorist Jean Shepherd. With Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin. Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 11 a.m. Free. www.cinema.ucla.edu.
Christmas Comedies Double bill features the 1989 franchise entry “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” starring Chevy Chase plus 1988’s “Scrooged” starring Bill Murray. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Wed.-Thu., 7:30 p.m. $10. www.thenewbev.com.
The Lion in Winter Peter O’Toole is England’s Henry II and Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn is his estranged wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, in this 1968 historical drama based on the Broadway play. With Anthony Hopkins, Nigel Terry and Timothy Dalton. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com.
Throwback Thursdays Burt Lancaster, Dean Martin and Oscar winner Helen Hayes head the cast of the 1970 disaster flick “Airport.” Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9, $12. www.laemmle.com.
Die Hard A visiting NYPD detective (Bruce Willis) foils a terrorist takeover of an L.A. office tower at Christmastime in John McTiernan’s 1988 thriller. With Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, Alexander Godunov. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., midnight. $12. www.landmarktheatres.com.