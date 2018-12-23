L.A. movie openings, Dec. 23-30: 'Stan & Ollie,' 'Vice,' 'On the Basis of Sex' and more

Dec. 25
Destroyer
Nicole Kidman goes dark as an LAPD officer revisiting her tragic past working undercover with a gang in the California desert. With Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Scoot McNairy. Written by Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi. Directed by Karyn Kusama. (2:00) R.
Holmes & Watson
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star in this comic riff on the English detective and his faithful sidekick. With Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, Ralph Fiennes. Written and directed by Etan Cohen. Based on the characters created by Arthur Conan Doyle. (1:30) PG-13.
On the Basis of Sex
Felicity Jones plays Ruth Bader Ginsburg during her time as a young attorney fighting gender discrimination. With Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston. Written by Daniel Stiepleman. Directed by Mimi Leder. (2:00) PG-13.
Vice
Christian Bale plays Beltway stalwart Dick Cheney as he transforms his vice presidency under George W. Bush into the most powerful position in the world. With Amy Adams, Steve Carrell, Sam Rockwell, Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe, Tyler Perry, Justin Kirk, LisaGay Hamilton, Shea Whigham, Eddie Marsan. Written and directed by Adam McKay. (2:12) R.
Dec. 28
Girl
A transgender teen aspires to become a ballerina. With Victor Polster. Written by Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens. Directed by Dhont. In French, Flemish and English with English subtitles. (1:49) R.
Stan & Ollie
Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly portray the classic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy on a tour of Britain in 1953. With Nina Arianda, Shirley Henderson, Danny Huston, Rufus Jones. Written by Jeff Pope. Directed by Jon S. Baird. (1:37) R.
A Twelve-Year-Night
Fact-based drama about three political dissidents being held in solitary confinement in 1970s Uruguay. With Antonio de la Torre, Chino Darín, Alfonso Tort. Written and directed by Álvaro Brechner. In Spanish with English subtitles. (2:02) NR.