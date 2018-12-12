Justin Chang's best movies of 2018: 'Burning' and 'First Reformed' lead a year of mystery

But if 2018 abounded in bleak, solitary male journeys, it was also flush with thrilling stories of female solidarity under hugely improbable circumstances. You could draw a through-line from the cash-strapped bar workers of “Support the Girls” (the most resonant movie title of 2018) to the desperate robbers of “Widows” to the intrepid explorers of “Annihilation” to the scheming witches of “Suspiria,” and if you have about nine free hours to spare, that’s quite a quadruple bill that awaits you. You could even make it five and throw in “The Favourite”; solidarity may not be the word, exactly, but by the end of this superb costume drama you more than grasp the killer instincts a woman needed to survive, let alone thrive, in an 18th-century man’s world.