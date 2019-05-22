At Cannes, genre filmmaking from 'Parasite' to 'The Wild Goose Lake' turns heads

A less violent story of two ill-matched families plays out with great visual beauty and tremulous emotion in Mati Diop’s “Atlantics,” which arrived in Cannes hailed as the first film in competition to be directed by a black woman, a milestone that is now happily behind us. The movie also happens to be Diop’s first feature, one that builds on her 2009 short film about a young Senegalese man who attempts to make the difficult ocean voyage to Spain. The new film focuses not on the migrant but on the girlfriend he leaves behind, Ada (Mama Sané), who is devastated by the loss of her love even as her parents arrange a marriage with another, much richer man.