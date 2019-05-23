Taron Egerton channels Elton John in ‘Rocketman,’ and the role is about to change his life

“People are always saying to you, ‘You’re about to blow up.’ It’s not true,” he says. “Que sera sera, but I’m not going to become an overnight A-lister. I would like to have autonomy over my choices creatively, and I like earning money. These things are fine. I want the movie to be a success, and of course I want me personally to be a success. Would I like to not be able to get on the bus without being hounded? No, I’m not interested in that at all. I don’t mind taking a selfie out now and then, but if I had to do as many every day as I did yesterday? That sounds like fun, but it isn’t.”