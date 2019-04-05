A retrospective on Claire Denis shows why she's one of the world's greatest directors

“35 Shots of Rum,” one of her most effortlessly moving films, was inspired by Yasujiro Ozu’s 1949 drama “Late Spring,” which is to say it’s a masterpiece made in celebration of another. Happily, it’s one of the seven Denis features screening in the Cinematheque series, which includes early gems like her 1988 debut feature, “Chocolat,” and “Nénette and Boni” (1996), a moving, rough-and-tumble portrait of an estranged brother and sister who are reunited when the latter becomes pregnant. Here is also where you can see Denis’ 1999 international triumph, “Beau Travail,” in all its searing celluloid glory. (All but one of the films, “Let the Sunshine In,” are screening in 35 mm prints; Denis will be in attendance the first two nights.)