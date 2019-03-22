Tim Burton's ‘Dumbo’ isn't your grandfather’s Disney classic

DeVito: We all have that. I mean, I have it big time. When I’d walk into a room, no matter where I was, people would look at me and I’d feel very self-conscious. I felt like a very odd creature-y looking kind of person. I wanted to go behind things, not be seen. And, ironically, the thing that really gave me confidence and a whole other outlook on myself was when I got up on stage in front of people and found this thing that I suddenly loved to do. That was my magic feather. So I relate to that in a big way with “Dumbo.”