How true crime documentaries helped Erin Lee Carr move forward after her father's death

And so in the wake of her father’s unexpected death, Erin Lee Carr clung to every email, each G-chat they’d exchanged. She saw in him the same demons that plagued her — the call to alcohol and drugs, an unbridled need to achieve that he once described to her as a kind of birthright: “You are a Carr, and that is a complicated, wondrous inheritance. That means you are tough, you are smart, you are someone others want to be around. But it also means that mistakes of hubris, excess, and indulgence will stalk you.”