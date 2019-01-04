In ‘First Reformed,’ Ethan Hawke gave the performance of the year — and of his brilliantly unorthodox career

It's not considered high praise to describe an actor's screen presence as "hard-working," the notion being that any display of strain is antithetical to the assurance that defines great acting. But Hawke's Oscar-nominated performance in "Training Day" is memorable, in part, because both the character and the actor let you see them sweat. As a rookie cop, the anxious but stubbornly principled foil to Denzel Washington's charismatic villain, Hawke made the character's struggle his own and pushed his way to greatness. He similarly held his own opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 2007 crime drama "Before the Devil Knows You're Dead," cast as a man even more hopelessly in over his head.