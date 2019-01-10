M. Night Shyamalan strikes back ... again ... now with his own cinematic universe

Ever secretive, he didn’t tell Paulson much in their meetings about the character. But three weeks later he called to offer her the part “and I burst into tears,” said Paulson. “And I had not read the script! I had no idea what it was going to be, but it was the idea of working with him in whatever capacity that was so thrilling to me. That’s when he told me it was the sequel to these two movies. And I was like, wait – what?!”