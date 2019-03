Oscar winner J.K. Simmons talks about his memorable roles, from ‘Juno’ to ‘Whiplash’

“God bless Jason Reitman, once again. Once he was on board as the director, he said when he read the script he basically had the movie cast. He knew it was Ellen Page. He knew it was Michael Cera. He knew it was me. Of course, the producers didn’t know who we were or didn’t really know. They wanted really well-known actors to play all of these parts. Jason continued to fight for us, even going so far for Ellen and I to do a full-on, old-fashioned screen test so he could convince the powers that be that the only way to do this movie was with these actors. And it worked out and the movie turned out to be so good. It also really expanded my cast-ability, if that’s a word.”