IMDb file: The versatile Michael Peña takes on projects from 'Dora' to 'Narcos'

“It was a great script. I remember reading it and sobbing at the end. It stayed with me for so long. I got paid very little for that movie, but I just wanted to be a part of it. They were considering another actor at the time for the part. But I auditioned with Jake Gyllenhaal. We rehearsed every scene like a hundred times. We had five months and we trained together all the time. At that time, I didn’t really costar in a lot of movies, and I had to make sure I didn’t put too much significance on it. I got to really transform, because I had so much time with it. The whole experience was really satisfying.”