‘Ash Is Purest White’ director Jia Zhangke on the film that changed his life

Jia tends to work with Chinese actors mostly known to mainland audiences and with amateurs. One exception is Joan Chen, who was featured in “24 City" (2008), a quasi-documentary about the end of the factory era that took care of workers from cradle to grave. It zeroed in on the lives and memories of three generations of factory workers in Chengdu. In an inspired stroke of casting, Chen was asked to play a worker who was popularly known as Xiao Hua, the role that brought her to fame in China before she restarted her career in the United States (and was cast to play the Empress in Bernardo Bertolucci’s “The Last Emperor”).