New video: 'Arctic' is a stark survivalist drama

A stark survivalist drama, “Arctic” stars Mads Mikkelsen as a resourceful man stranded in the icy north, struggling to stay warm and fed while waiting to be rescued. When he stumbles across another person stuck in the middle of nowhere — a young woman (María Thelma Smáradóttir) in need of medical attention — the hero risks the relative security of his makeshift shelter to go looking for help. Directed by Joe Penna, “Arctic” keeps back story and dialogue to a minimum, focusing almost entirely on the urgent demands of making it through another day in the freezing cold. The film's a must for fans of movies like “All Is Lost” and “Cast Away,” which take a detailed look at life-or-death situations.