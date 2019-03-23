New video: ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ is Barry Jenkins’ bold adaptation of James Baldwin’s powerful novel

Along with “Astro Boy” and “Speed Racer,” this 1970s Japanese animated series “Space Battleship Yamato” — retitled “Star Blazers” in the U.S. — helped American science-fiction and fantasy fans fall in love with anime. The intergalactic saga has spawned multiple sequels, movies and remakes since its debut. “Star Blazers 2202: Space Battleship Yamato” is one of the remakes: an extended retelling of the original series' second storyline, in which evacuees from a ravaged future Earth come back home from their first mission, only to face a fresh threat from beyond the stars. The new show attempts to smooth out some of the kinks of the ’70s series, retaining the epic sweep while fleshing out the characters and story.