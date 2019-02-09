New video: ‘At Eternity’s Gate’ features a masterful Willem DaFoe as Van Gogh

The life of Vincent Van Gogh — and how he turned poverty and madness into art — has been told several times on film, with the likes of Kirk Douglas and Tim Roth playing the driven, grubby genius. Director Julian Schnabel’s “At Eternity’s Gate” doesn’t necessarily improve on the bona-fide movie classics “Lust for Life” and “Vincent & Theo,” but it does feature the best Van Gogh performance. Willem Dafoe’s version of the painter is reminiscent of his interpretation of Jesus in Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Temptation of Christ,” marked by a combination of passionate fervor and spiritual bewilderment. “At Eternity’s Gate” is an unconventional biopic, more about artsy vignettes than any story. But it’s frequently quite magical, as Schnabel and Dafoe explore how great artists often yearn for some connection to the divine.