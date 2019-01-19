New video: ‘First Man’ is a spaceflight movie sure to endure

One of the most offbeat films from the marvelous career of comedian-director Elaine May, the 1976 mob comedy “Mikey and Nicky” stars John Cassavetes as a paranoid mobster trying to escape a vengeful boss with the help of a longtime friend. Peter Falk plays the buddy, a much less successful small-time hood (and kind of cranky about it). May delays the chases and gunplay for as long as possible, preferring to watch these two schmoes careen between seedy bars and flophouses, beefing with each other about bum marriages, middle-aged aches and pains, and the unresolved issues from their shared past. May notoriously had trouble both on the set and in the editing room finding her precise mix of subtle humor and stark truth. What she emerged with is flawed but singular.