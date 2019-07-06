New video: ‘High Life’ from director Claire Denis is both baffling and beguiling

Acclaimed French art-film director Claire Denis tries her hand at science-fiction with this movie, her first in English. The story's set on a starship, and it stars Robert Pattinson as a criminal being treated like a guinea pig during an exploratory mission to a black hole; but don’t expect some thrilling interstellar adventure — this is very much a Denis film, with a sometimes confounding, flashback-heavy narrative structure and an emphasis on hazy, poetic imagery over action. It’s also preoccupied with the physical aspects of humanity: from the raw mechanics of sexual desire to the fragile bodies that keep people alive. This is a picture that will baffle many viewers, but it will beguile those who enjoy a cinematic challenge.